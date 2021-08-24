UrduPoint.com

Teen Boy Electrocuted;Residents Protest Against FESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 02:18 PM

A teenager boy was electrocuted to death in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted to death in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that 18-year-old Fahad r/o chak 121-GB,was working at rooftop of his house when he received fatal electric shock from 11000-KV live electric wires passing over the house and died on the spot.

Following the incident,residents staged a protest against Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) and alleged that repeated complaints were filed to remove the high-voltage wires passing over the roofs of various houses.They demanded strict action against the responsible FESCO employees.

On receiving information,police reached the spot and dispersed the protestors peacefully. The team also took body into custody and started investigation.

