Teen Boy Killed In Road Mishap

Published August 22, 2022

Teen boy killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A teenage boy was killed while another sustained injuries in collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Azeem (19),resident of Istaqlalabad, along with his friend Muhammad Abdullah (15) was travelling on Sillanwali road on a bike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler near chak 84-NB.

Consequently,Abdullah died on the spot while Azeem suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the victims to nearby hospital.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

