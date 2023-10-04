Teen boy killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A teenaged boy was killed in a road mishap in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle near Chak No.

235-RB Niamoana on Sammundri Road. As a result, 17-year-old motorcyclist Hammad Ali r/o City Villas received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under way, he added.