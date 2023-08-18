Open Menu

Teen Boy Suffer Burns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Teen boy suffer burns

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A teenage boy suffered burns when a gas cylinder burst at gas refilling shop,Deen colony here on Friday .

Urban police said that Azam khan (16) s/o Ghulam Hayder went to shop for refilling when the incident occurs.

He was referred to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The heirs of the victim demanded authorities concerned to take stern action against illegal gas refilling Mafia.

.

