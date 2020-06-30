UrduPoint.com
Teen Commits Suicide After Not Attending Call From Beloved

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Teen commits suicide after not attending call from beloved

Teen-aged boy committed suicide reportedly after his beloved didn't hear his call at location called mohallah Qayyum Nagar, behind Police Line Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Teen-aged boy committed suicide reportedly after his beloved didn't hear his call at location called mohallah Qayyum Nagar, behind Police Line Muzaffargarh.

According to hospital sources, youngster Shehzad had friendship with unidentified girl on mobile phone who refused to attend his call on Tuesday, that day he took his life.

In a fit of depression, he consumed poisonous pills used to preserve wheat. He was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition but couldn't survive.

"Father of the deceased boy is in abroad to earn livelihood,"said a hospital sources.

