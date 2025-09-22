Teen cyclist killed in road mishap

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a road accident on Sialkot-Wazirabad Road near Mohallah Rasool Pura, Sambrial on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A 14-year-old boy was killed in a road accident on Sialkot-Wazirabad Road near Mohallah Rasool Pura, Sambrial on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a bus hit the cyclist identified as Azan, son of Shameem Ahmed, resident of Majra Kalan village. The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sambrial where he was declared dead.