Open Menu

Teen Cyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Teen cyclist killed in road mishap

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a road accident on Sialkot-Wazirabad Road near Mohallah Rasool Pura, Sambrial on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A 14-year-old boy was killed in a road accident on Sialkot-Wazirabad Road near Mohallah Rasool Pura, Sambrial on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a bus hit the cyclist identified as Azan, son of Shameem Ahmed, resident of Majra Kalan village. The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sambrial where he was declared dead.

Recent Stories

Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s c ..

Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Assoc ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..

17 minutes ago
 Two killed in Nowshera firing

Two killed in Nowshera firing

3 minutes ago
 UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic inve ..

UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..

1 hour ago
 1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking ..

1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth

1 hour ago
 IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea agai ..

IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer

41 minutes ago
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El ..

Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt

41 minutes ago
 Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali C ..

Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..

41 minutes ago
 SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global s ..

SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan's President visit in November to streng ..

Kazakhstan's President visit in November to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Ambas ..

41 minutes ago
 Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catch ..

Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire

54 minutes ago
 DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elec ..

DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 24

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan