Teen Drowns In River Chenab
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Alipur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A 14-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the River Chenab on Tuesday, prompting a full-scale search operation by Rescue 1122.
According to eyewitnesses, the teenager, identified as Ahmed, ventured into deep waters and disappeared. Rescue officials said the incident was reported in the afternoon, after which a swift response team was dispatched to the site.
Divers from Rescue 1122, under the supervision of In-charge Akhtar Bhutta, initiated the search operation using both boat patrol and scuba diving techniques. The operation is ongoing as efforts continue to recover the body.
Rescue officials confirmed that all available resources are being utilized to locate the missing boy. Local authorities have urged citizens to avoid swimming in deep or unsupervised areas of the river.
