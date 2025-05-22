Open Menu

Teen Drowns While Bathing In Phuleli Canal In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Teen drowns while bathing in phuleli canal in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A 17 year old boy tragically drowned while bathing in a canal near Tanga Stop in Hyderabad, local rescue services confirmed. The body was recovered after several hours of search and handed over to the family.

According to the Sindh Emergency Rescue Service, the deceased, identified as Zamir Hussain son of Muhammad Bachal, was taking a bath in the Phuleli canal when he drowned due to deep water.

Upon receiving the alert, a team from Rescue 1122 promptly reached the scene and launched a search operation with the help of scuba divers. The operation continued throughout the night, and the body was eventually found at 5:45 in the morning.

The rescue sources informed that the body was found a considerable distance from the place of drowning, which further complicated the search process.

It may be mentioned that the lack of proper safety arrangements at recreational spots like canals and river banks continues to pose serious risks, especially during summer when large numbers of citizens flock to such places to beat the heat.

The citizens emphasized the urgent need for effective safety measures and the presence of rescue personnel at these sites to prevent such loss of precious lives, particularly during the days of extreme heat and power outages.

