Teen found dead in Madrasah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A teenager was found dead inside a known Madrasah of Multan on Thursday with initial reports suggesting he has committed suicide.

Thirteen-year-old Abdul Qadeer s/o Murad was brought to Jamia Khair-ul-Madaris last Tuesday by his family from his home in Balochistan and according to students he was unwilling, said Muhammad Khan, the investigating officer and SHO Delhi Gate. He had joined the Madrasah three months back and was brought back few days ago. His elder brother had recently completed his studies at the same Madrasah.

The SHO said, it looks like a suicide, however, added, the body has been shifted to Nishtar Hospital and doctors are there who would be better placed to give their assessment and post-mortem examination would unveil facts. Muhammad Khan said, when police reached the site, the body of the teenager had already been shifted from the bathroom where he had allegedly committed suicide by hanging by a support in the wall with his handkerchief around his neck.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson also shared information stating that they had received initial information as a suicide of the teenager and reached the Madrasah.

Credible sources said, the Madrasah Mohtamim Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalindhary who is also the general secretary of Wifaq-ul-Madaris, and had gone to airport to see off his relatives, rushed back to the Madrasah after receiving information about the incident. Deceased's father was unwilling to allow post-mortem examination of his son.

Qari Hanif Jalindhary reportedly made efforts to convince the deceased boy's father to allow post-mortem examination to enable investigators investigate the incident properly, the source added.

Meanwhile, forensic team has collected pieces of evidences from the site and body is in Nishtar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

