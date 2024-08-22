Open Menu

Teen Found Dead In Madrasah

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Teen found dead in Madrasah

A teenager was found dead inside a known Madrasah of Multan on Thursday with initial reports suggesting he has committed suicide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A teenager was found dead inside a known Madrasah of Multan on Thursday with initial reports suggesting he has committed suicide.

Thirteen-year-old Abdul Qadeer s/o Murad was brought to Jamia Khair-ul-Madaris last Tuesday by his family from his home in Balochistan and according to students he was unwilling, said Muhammad Khan, the investigating officer and SHO Delhi Gate. He had joined the Madrasah three months back and was brought back few days ago. His elder brother had recently completed his studies at the same Madrasah.

The SHO said, it looks like a suicide, however, added, the body has been shifted to Nishtar Hospital and doctors are there who would be better placed to give their assessment and post-mortem examination would unveil facts. Muhammad Khan said, when police reached the site, the body of the teenager had already been shifted from the bathroom where he had allegedly committed suicide by hanging by a support in the wall with his handkerchief around his neck.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson also shared information stating that they had received initial information as a suicide of the teenager and reached the Madrasah.

Credible sources said, the Madrasah Mohtamim Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalindhary who is also the general secretary of Wifaq-ul-Madaris, and had gone to airport to see off his relatives, rushed back to the Madrasah after receiving information about the incident. Deceased's father was unwilling to allow post-mortem examination of his son.

Qari Hanif Jalindhary reportedly made efforts to convince the deceased boy's father to allow post-mortem examination to enable investigators investigate the incident properly, the source added.

Meanwhile, forensic team has collected pieces of evidences from the site and body is in Nishtar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

APP/uhb/ifi

Related Topics

Multan Dead Delhi Balochistan Police Suicide Same SITE Rescue 1122 Family From Airport

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

4 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

4 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

4 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

4 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

4 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

4 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

4 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

4 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan