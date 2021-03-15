Teen girl killed accidentally

UrduPoint.com
Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:27 PM

A 17-year-old girl was killed accidentally in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A 17-year-old girl was killed accidentally in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said here on Monday that Shamim Bibi,daughter of Umar Hayat, r/o chak no.381-GB,removed a loaded pistol from one place to another while cleaning the room of his house when the trigger pulled accidentally and a bullet hit her.

As a result, she received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last.

The police handed over the body to family after completing legal-medico formalities.

In another incident,a 18-year-old Danish Irfan,r/o chak no.66-JB Dhandra was allegedly clubbed to death by his rivals Umar, etc. to avenge an old enmity.

Police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene.

