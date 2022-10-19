Teen girl killed,two injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A young girl was killed,while two others suffered injuries when a motorcycle collided with tractor trolley near Dhedo-wali Motorway Interchange, Daska here on Wednesday.

According to rescue spokesperson,the victim Amina (15) was killed on the spot while Amjad (53) and Faiz Rasool (45) sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital.