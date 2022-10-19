UrduPoint.com

Teen Girl Killed,two Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Teen girl killed,two injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A young girl was killed,while two others suffered injuries when a motorcycle collided with tractor trolley near Dhedo-wali Motorway Interchange, Daska here on Wednesday.

According to rescue spokesperson,the victim Amina (15) was killed on the spot while Amjad (53) and Faiz Rasool (45) sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Motorway Young Daska

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run target set by Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

5 hours ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.