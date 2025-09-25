Teen killed in motorcycles collision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A teenage boy was killed,while another suffered injuries in a road accident near Value Addition City, Jandaeala road,Khurrianwala on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, two boys-- Anas (17) and Rehan (17) were riding their motorcycles when they collided with each other.

Consequently, Anas died on the spot, while the other sustained injuries.

The body was moved to Chak Jhumra police station, while the injured was rushed to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.