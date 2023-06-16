Teen killed,another injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death,while his pillion rider sustained critical injuries in a road mishap in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a speeding motorcycle slipped at Abdullah Pur underpass,Canal Road early in the morning.

When the riders fell down on the ground, a van coming from the rare side ran over them.

Consequently,Moeez (18) r/o Daniyal Town received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Hamza Arshad (17) was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.