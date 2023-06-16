UrduPoint.com

Teen Killed,another Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Teen killed,another injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death,while his pillion rider sustained critical injuries in a road mishap in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a speeding motorcycle slipped at Abdullah Pur underpass,Canal Road early in the morning.

When the riders fell down on the ground, a van coming from the rare side ran over them.

Consequently,Moeez (18) r/o Daniyal Town received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Hamza Arshad (17) was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Van Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

32 minutes ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

10 hours ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.