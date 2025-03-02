Teen mental health day observed in SZABIST University Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) SZABIST University Larkana recently organized an insightful panel discussion titled "Understanding & Supporting Teen Mental Health in Pakistan," on Sunday addressing the growing concerns surrounding mental health among teenagers in the country.

The session, led by Dr Jalil Ahmed Thebo, CSR Head and moderator of the discussion, featured senior students Saima Chandio, Bushra, and Keleemullah as panelists. The event aimed to shed light on the challenges faced by teens and propose actionable solutions to foster a supportive environment for their mental well-being.

The panelists and Dr Thebo emphasized the critical need to address teen mental health, which is often overlooked due to societal stigma, academic pressure, and rigid family expectations. Rising cases of anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal among teens were discussed, alongside the dismissive attitudes that prevent them from seeking help.

The panel identified Cultural Stigma and Lack of Awareness and lack of awareness as Primary reasons why teen mental health is ignored in Pakistan. Dismissive remarks like "You’re overthinking" or "Life is tough, be strong" often discourage teens from opening up about their struggles.

Dr Thebo urged the Parents were to move from criticism to active listening. Instead of saying, "Just focus on studies," they should adopt a more empathetic approach, such as, "I understand it’s tough. Let’s find ways to handle this together." Creating safe spaces for teens to express their emotions is crucial.

Saima Chandio said that Schools were encouraged to integrate emotional intelligence programs and counseling services into their curricula. Educating students about mental health and providing access to professional support can significantly reduce the stigma and help teens cope better.

The discussion highlighted the dual nature of social media, which can fuel anxiety and cyberbullying but also serve as a platform for positive engagement. Responsible usage and digital literacy were emphasized as essential tools to mitigate its negative effects.

Bushra stressed the importance of open conversations about mental health in families, schools, and religious settings. Scholars were encouraged to highlight the importance of mental health in islam to foster a more accepting societal attitude.

Keleemullah said the need for affordable mental health clinics, teletherapy services, and trained teachers and parents was underscored. Early recognition of mental health struggles and timely intervention can prevent long-term consequences.

Dr Thebo concluded the session by emphasizing that mental health is not a luxury but a necessity. He called for collective action to support Pakistan’s youth by listening more, judging less, and taking mental health seriously. "Now is the time for change," he stated, urging all stakeholders to play their part in creating a healthier, more supportive environment for teens.

The senior students, Saima Chandio, Bushra, and Keleemullah, shared their perspectives on the challenges teens face and proposed practical solutions, including promoting healthy coping mechanisms like journaling, mindfulness, creative outlets, and physical activity. They also highlighted the importance of parental and institutional support in addressing mental health issues.

The session at SZABIST University Larkana served as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to prioritize teen mental health in Pakistan. By fostering empathy, breaking stigma, and providing professional support, we can empower the youth to navigate their challenges and thrive. Large number of Social activists, Students attained the session.