Teen Stabbed To Death, Brother Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 02:47 PM

Teen stabbed to death, brother injured

An 18-year old boy was stabbed to death while his brother got injured during ordinary dispute erupted at ward no.10 of tehsil Kot Addu here,said a police spokesman

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :An 18-year old boy was stabbed to death while his brother got injured during ordinary dispute erupted at ward no.10 of tehsil Kot Addu here,said a police spokesman.

According to details,six culprits whose identifications were yet to be withheld with police,stabbed the local named Raza and wounding his two-year old brother Ali with sharp-edged weapons over minor dispute.

Both the victims were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan and were in critical condition but Raza succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. All of accused fled from the scene after committing a crime.

Local police have registered FIR against the criminals on report of victims' father and started investigation.

