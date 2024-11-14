Open Menu

Teenage Boy Abduct In Wah Cantt

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Teenage boy abduct in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A teenage boy was abducted by unknown persons in the limits of Taxila Police station.

According to police officials, Muhammad Sarfraz has reported to Police that his teenage boy went to a Museum ground to play from where he was abducted by unknown persons.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

