Teenage Boy Abduct In Wah Cantt
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A teenage boy was abducted by unknown persons in the limits of Taxila Police station.
According to police officials, Muhammad Sarfraz has reported to Police that his teenage boy went to a Museum ground to play from where he was abducted by unknown persons.
Police registered a case and started investigation.
