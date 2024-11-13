Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

(@FahadShabbir)

Unknown individuals kidnapped a teenage boy on Wednesday within the boundaries of the Taxila Police station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Unknown individuals kidnapped a teenage boy on Wednesday within the boundaries of the Taxila Police station.

Muhammad Sarfraz has informed the police that his adolescent son was kidnapped by unidentified individuals while playing on the Museum grounds. Police opened an investigation after filing a case.

APP/ajq/378