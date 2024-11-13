Teenage Boy Abducted In Taxila
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 10:53 PM
Unknown individuals kidnapped a teenage boy on Wednesday within the boundaries of the Taxila Police station
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Unknown individuals kidnapped a teenage boy on Wednesday within the boundaries of the Taxila Police station.
Muhammad Sarfraz has informed the police that his adolescent son was kidnapped by unidentified individuals while playing on the Museum grounds. Police opened an investigation after filing a case.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters
Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to comba ..
4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru killed in IBO in Kech District
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case2 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..2 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism2 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder17 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water17 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff17 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech17 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari23 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters23 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to combat climate change23 minutes ago
-
4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru killed in IBO in Kech District8 minutes ago
-
SSGC launches winter safety campaign; cautions customers to use gas wisely8 minutes ago