Open Menu

Teenage Boy Abducted In Taxila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 10:53 PM

Teenage boy abducted in Taxila

Unknown individuals kidnapped a teenage boy on Wednesday within the boundaries of the Taxila Police station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Unknown individuals kidnapped a teenage boy on Wednesday within the boundaries of the Taxila Police station.

Muhammad Sarfraz has informed the police that his adolescent son was kidnapped by unidentified individuals while playing on the Museum grounds. Police opened an investigation after filing a case.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Taxila

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused i ..

The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commen ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..

2 minutes ago
 Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost fo ..

Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism

2 minutes ago
 War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as ..

War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN

2 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolu ..

Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder

17 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water

17 minutes ago
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for ..

KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff

17 minutes ago
 President, PM appreciate security forces for opera ..

President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech

17 minutes ago
 PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari

PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari

23 minutes ago
 West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headq ..

West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters

23 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent need of modern technology ..

Experts call for urgent need of modern technology for Pakistani farmers to comba ..

23 minutes ago
 4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru kil ..

4 terrorists including ring leader Sana @ Baru killed in IBO in Kech District

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan