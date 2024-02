Teenage boy abducted in Wah Saddar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A teenage boy was abducted within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station on Monday.

Muhammad Younas reported to the police that his son had left the house to meet friends but was subsequently abducted by unknown individuals.

Wah Saddar Police registered a case and initiated a search operation to recover the abducted boy.

