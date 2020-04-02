Teenage boy among three killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Three persons including a teenage boy was killed in two separate incidents of firing occurred in suburban areas of the city here on Thursday.

According to police, a security guard of a private school in Mathra killed a 15-year-old boy over a minor altercation.

Meanwhile, in a firing incident that erupted between two rival groups over a property dispute in Urmur Mayana left two people dead.

Cases have been registered in relevant police station and investigations are underway.