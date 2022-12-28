Teenage boy buried under the debris at Balakot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenage boy Wednesday was buried under mud at Dhano Kalas Mashandri Balakot when he was excavating gravel.

According to the locals, a 14 years old boy Ehsan who was a student in grade 6 was excavating gravel from a stream Dhano Kalas when suddenly a mound caved in and he was buried alive under the debris.

Locals of the village immediately injured Ehsan from the debris but he could not survive and succumbed to injuries while shifting to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Balakot.