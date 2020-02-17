Teenage boy commits suicide in Faisalabad

A teenaged boy committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : A teenaged boy committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said on Monday that 19-year-old Rizwan, resident of mohallah Fateh Pur chak 215-RB, had an altercation with his mother over a minor issue. He swallowed poisonous pills and was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.