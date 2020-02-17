UrduPoint.com
Teenage Boy Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:01 PM

Teenage boy commits suicide in Faisalabad

A teenaged boy committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : A teenaged boy committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said on Monday that 19-year-old Rizwan, resident of mohallah Fateh Pur chak 215-RB, had an altercation with his mother over a minor issue. He swallowed poisonous pills and was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

