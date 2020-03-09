UrduPoint.com
Teenage Boy Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:47 PM

A teenager boy committed suicide in the area of Raza Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : A teenager boy committed suicide in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police said Monday that 17-year-old Abdur Rehman,son of Atta-ur-Rehman,resident of Raza Abad Narwala road consumed poisonous pills over unknown reasons and died before receiving any kind of treatment.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary, while the police started investigation to ascertain reasons behind suicide.

