Teenage Boy Crushed To Death Under Tractor-trolley

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Teenage boy crushed to death under tractor-trolley

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday evening near Gailywal road Lodhran, where a teenage boy lost his life after a bridge collapsed due to weight of a wheat-loaded tractor-trolley.

According to Rescue officials, a tractor-trolley loaded with wheat was crossing the narrow canal bridge when the structure collapsed.

Suddenly, the bridge collapsed and a boy who was also crossing the bridge stranded under the trolley and died.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body after unloading wheat and handed over to heirs.

