Teenage Boy Crushed To Death Under Tractor-trolley
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday evening near Gailywal road Lodhran, where a teenage boy lost his life after a bridge collapsed due to weight of a wheat-loaded tractor-trolley.
According to Rescue officials, a tractor-trolley loaded with wheat was crossing the narrow canal bridge when the structure collapsed.
Suddenly, the bridge collapsed and a boy who was also crossing the bridge stranded under the trolley and died.
The rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body after unloading wheat and handed over to heirs.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teenage boy crushed to death under tractor-trolley2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 criminals during the operation3 minutes ago
-
Govt to support provinces in tackling climate change: Mussadiq Malik12 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson visits payment camp, reviews facilities22 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Integrating natural products and nutraceuticals for wellness'22 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police recover stolen Suzuki Mehran, arrest suspect22 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad and Rescue 1122 plan unified strategy to tackle forest fires and emergenci ..32 minutes ago
-
14 stolen motorcycles recovered32 minutes ago
-
8th Mpox case confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa32 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in Abbottabad bus accident33 minutes ago
-
CM, U.S envoy Natalie Baker discuss mutual cooperation42 minutes ago
-
DC inspects sanitation arrangements at Qamar Sialvi Road42 minutes ago