Teenage boy drowned in canal

A teenager boy drowned in a canal in Jarranwala city police limits on Friday. According to rescue 1122, Gulfam (14) was walking at the canal bank near Basti Oddah Dee in the city police precinct when all ofsudden, he fell in the canal and drowned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):A teenager boy drowned in a canal in Jarranwala city police limits on Friday. According to rescue 1122, Gulfam (14) was walking at the canal bank near Basti Oddah Dee in the city police precinct when all ofsudden, he fell in the canal and drowned.

On information, the rescue team reached the site and startedsearching for the corpse.