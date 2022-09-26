Teenage boy electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite in the area of Saddar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Monday that 14-year-old Shaban Arshad r/o Panjtan Town,Jaranwala road tried to catch a stray kite entangled with electricity wires near Central jail when he received fatal electric shock.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing necessary formalities, he added.