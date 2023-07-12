Open Menu

Teenage Boy Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 08:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A teenager boy was electrocuted in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 17-year-old Bilal resident of Chak No.531-GB Sammundri went on rooftop of a house of his relative in main Bazaar Bawa Chak Sargodha Road where he reportedly touched the electricity wires passing over the house.

As a result, Bilal received fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The area police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

