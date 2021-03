Teenage boy injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A teenage boy got injured when a speeding truck hit him near Basti Modka at Alipur road on Wednesday, rescuers said.

According to details, Aziz-ur-Rehman s/o Mujeeb-ur-Rehman got critically injured as his left leg and arm was crushed under wheels of the truck.

Rescuers shifted the injured at Sadar hospital Muzaffargah for providing him medical treatment.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.