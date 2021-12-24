UrduPoint.com

Teenage Boy Killed In Marriage Party

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A teenage boy was killed during aerial firing at a marriage party at a village in Chak Jhumra police station.

Police on Friday said that some participants including Atif, Noman, Usman, Abdul Rehman and two other unknown persons were resorted to aerial firing in marriage party in Chak No 109-JB Nelianwala when a bullet accidentally hit a 14-year-old boy Saad Ali son of Haq Ali.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Police registered a case and arrested three accused.

The body was shifted to Allied Hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.

