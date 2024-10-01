Open Menu

Teenage Boy Killed In Motorcycle Collision In Chichawatni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Teenage boy killed in motorcycle collision in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A 14-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic collision between two motorcycles on Borivala Road in Chichawatni, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident occurred due to speeding near a pharmaceutical company in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Mohsin Ikram who was riding one of the motorcycles.

The other rider, Shehbaz was injured in the incident and has been shifted to the Tehsil Hospital for treatment.

The police are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident and have not yet provided any further details.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Company Road Chichawatni

Recent Stories

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

4 minutes ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

13 minutes ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

28 minutes ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

37 minutes ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

45 minutes ago
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

51 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

53 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

57 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

1 hour ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan