Teenage boy killed in motorcycle collision in Chichawatni

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A 14-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic collision between two motorcycles on Borivala Road in Chichawatni, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident occurred due to speeding near a pharmaceutical company in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Mohsin Ikram who was riding one of the motorcycles.

The other rider, Shehbaz was injured in the incident and has been shifted to the Tehsil Hospital for treatment.

The police are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident and have not yet provided any further details.