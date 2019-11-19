UrduPoint.com
Teenage Boy Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:19 PM

Teenage boy killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

A teenaged motorcyclist was killed, while another rider suffered injuries when their motorcycle slipped on the road on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :A teenaged motorcyclist was killed, while another rider suffered injuries when their motorcycle slipped on the road on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that Abu Bakar (15) s/o Zahid, and Nadir (17) s/o Munir were travelling on a motorcycle near Rehmay Shah Tandlianwala when they skidded of the road.Consequently,Abu Bakar died on the spot,while Nadir sustained injuries and shifted to Rural Health Center Kanjwani.

