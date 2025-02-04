Open Menu

Teenage Boy Loses Life While Flying Kite In Havelian

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a tragic turn of events, an innocent child from Mohalla Nai Abadi, Havelian, lost his life while flying a kite on a rooftop.

The young boy, Chaudhry Rafiqat’s son, slipped and fell, suffering severe injuries.

He was quickly rushed to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where he remained in critical condition for two days before succumbing to injuries.

This incident highlights a growing concern as other children in the area have also sustained injuries, including broken bones, while engaging in kite flying on rooftops.

Local residents have demanded and called on the authorities to take immediate action against vendors selling kites and related items to young children.

The community is also demanding stricter measures to prevent further tragedies and ensure the safety of children.

