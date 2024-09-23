Teenage boy molested in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A 14-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man in the limits of the Wah Saddar Police station on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Waseem allegedly lured the teenage boy to his house on the pretext of playing an online game where he sexually assaulted him.

After a medical examination of the victim confirmed the assault, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

