Teenage boy ran over by truck

A teenage boy was killed in a road accident here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed in a road accident here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 said that 17-years-old Waqas s/o Irshad, resident of Chak No 266-RB was standing near Rescue station 1122, Khurrianwala when a speeding Mazda truck ran him over. He died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to a rural health center, Khurrianwala.

Khurrianwala police collected forensic evidence and started legal action.