Teenage Boy Ran Over By Truck
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed in a road accident here on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 said that 17-years-old Waqas s/o Irshad, resident of Chak No 266-RB was standing near Rescue station 1122, Khurrianwala when a speeding Mazda truck ran him over. He died on the spot.
Rescue team shifted the body to a rural health center, Khurrianwala.
Khurrianwala police collected forensic evidence and started legal action.