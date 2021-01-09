Teenage boy sexually abuses, kills brother in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The post-mortem report has revealed that Faizan, 16, killed Arslan, 8, the disabled child, with bricks and a glass of bottle after sexually abusing him at a deserted place in Nishtar colony area.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) A teenage boy sexually abused and killed his eight-year old brother whose was found from a drain in Nishtar Colony on Friday.

The post-mortem report revealed that the child was sexually abused before murder. Police investigations found suspect Faizan, 16, as a serial paedophile killer of his own brother who was a disabled child.

The victim was identified as Arsalan.

The tragic incident took place in Kamahan area of the provincial capital.

The body of the child was lying near a canal of Ashiana interchange.

According to the police, Faizan confessed his crime during the interrogation.

“Faizan took his brother away from home to a deserted place where he subjected him to sexual assault and then killed him bricks and a glass of bottle,” said an investigating officer.

The police said that there body of another child as well but that was not found so far. The another child was said to be the victim’s friend, the IO said. Police was still investigating the matter.