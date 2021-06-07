Teenage boy shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A teenage boy was killed during a brawl over the construction of a mosque in a nearby village on Monday.

According to police, two groups were indulged in altercation over construction of a mosque in Chak No.258, in the jurisdiction of Dijkot police station when the mosque management committee stopped the construction work.

Over the issue, Khaleel, his son and others opened fire at Imam Masjid Qari Akram but he miraculously remained save and the bullets hit his son Ubaid (15) who died on the spot.

Following the incident, the people of the area gathered at the site of incident and staged a protest demonstration.

A contingent of police reached the spot and pacified the demonstrators.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.