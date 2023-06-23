Open Menu

Teenage Brothers Killed After Bus Hits Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Two teenage brothers were killed after a speedy bus hit their motorcycle near Awan Chowk in Khanewal on Friday night

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Two teenage brothers were killed after a speedy bus hit their motorcycle near Awan Chowk in Khanewal on Friday night.

Eighteen years old Hamza and his younger brother Aqib (16) died on the spot as a result.

Reports suggested that the bus was overloaded with passengers and some sacrificial animals.

The bus driver escaped soon after the accident. Police have started investigations.

