Teenage Brothers Killed After Bus Hits Motorcycle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:15 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Two teenage brothers were killed after a speedy bus hit their motorcycle near Awan Chowk in Khanewal on Friday night.
Eighteen years old Hamza and his younger brother Aqib (16) died on the spot as a result.
Reports suggested that the bus was overloaded with passengers and some sacrificial animals.
The bus driver escaped soon after the accident. Police have started investigations.