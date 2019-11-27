Teenage daughter of a laborer allegedly raped, thrown into well

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jhang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) A youth has been arrested by police for allegedly rapping teenager girl and later throwing her in to the well in Jhang.According to media reports, a young man rapped teenager girl then threw her in to the well and as a result she got injured.Case has been registered against the accused in satellite town police station.

According to FIR that the girl was working in sugarcane fields when a young man came and rapped the girl then threw her into deep well.

The persons present around the field heard the girl screams and reached near well and they informed police immediately.Police reached spot and pulled out the girl with the help of local persons from the well and shifted her to nearest hospital for medical assistance.Police arrested the accused.