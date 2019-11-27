UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenage Daughter Of A Laborer Allegedly Raped, Thrown Into Well

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

Teenage daughter of a laborer allegedly raped, thrown into well

A youth has been arrested by police for allegedly rapping teenager girl and later throwing her in to the well in Jhang

Jhang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) A youth has been arrested by police for allegedly rapping teenager girl and later throwing her in to the well in Jhang.According to media reports, a young man rapped teenager girl then threw her in to the well and as a result she got injured.Case has been registered against the accused in satellite town police station.

According to FIR that the girl was working in sugarcane fields when a young man came and rapped the girl then threw her into deep well.

The persons present around the field heard the girl screams and reached near well and they informed police immediately.Police reached spot and pulled out the girl with the help of local persons from the well and shifted her to nearest hospital for medical assistance.Police arrested the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Young Man Jhang FIR Media From

Recent Stories

Сhina Against US Missile Deployment in Asia-Pacif ..

6 minutes ago

German Culture Minister Plans Museum Security Conf ..

6 minutes ago

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

22 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Professional Dialogue for Prev ..

6 minutes ago

UN investigative team for IS crimes in Iraq fully ..

6 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.