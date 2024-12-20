Open Menu

Teenage Drowns In Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Teenage drowns in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A teenage boy drowned in the Jhang branch canal near Narrwala Bungalow here on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, 16-year-old Habib Khan s/o Yasin, of Chak No 217-JB Sultan Town, jumped into the canal from the bridge and drowned. On being informed, a rescue team reached the site and started a search operation, however, the body could not be found.

