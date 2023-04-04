Close
Teenage Electrocuted In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Teenage electrocuted in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A teenage boy was killed in an incident of electrocution in the jurisdiction of Attock police station on Tuesday.

Police and rescue officials said that 18-year-old Ikram Safdar was busy with electrical work on the roof of his under-construction house in Mohallah New Town when he received an electric shock and died on the spot. Later Police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

