Teenage farmer electrocuted in faisalabad

A 14-year-old farmer was electrocuted to death in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A 14-year-old farmer was electrocuted to death in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Monday that Ibrahim,resident of chak 633-GB, was going back to home from his fields on his bull-cart when he accidentally touched live electricity wire hanging on the road.

Consequently,he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.