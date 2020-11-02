Teenage Farmer Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:59 PM
A 14-year-old farmer was electrocuted to death in the area of Lundianwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A 14-year-old farmer was electrocuted to death in the area of Lundianwala police station.
Police said on Monday that Ibrahim,resident of chak 633-GB, was going back to home from his fields on his bull-cart when he accidentally touched live electricity wire hanging on the road.
Consequently,he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.