Teenage found dead in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : A teenage boy was found dead in his home, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Lateef, resident of Mohallah Dhoopsari Chak No.

67-JB Sahdar and his two elder sons were out of home when they returned home they found younger son Fakhar Abbas (14) hanging with a ceiling fan of his room.

Lateef reported the matter to police which took the body into custody and started investigation.