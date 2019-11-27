UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenage Found Dead In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:21 PM

Teenage found dead in Faisalabad

A teenage boy was found dead in his home, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : A teenage boy was found dead in his home, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Lateef, resident of Mohallah Dhoopsari Chak No.

67-JB Sahdar and his two elder sons were out of home when they returned home they found younger son Fakhar Abbas (14) hanging with a ceiling fan of his room.

Lateef reported the matter to police which took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to ..

13 seconds ago

CFP delegation to participate in SAARC Chess Feder ..

14 seconds ago

Two gangs busted in Faisalabad

20 seconds ago

Inbound tourism in Pakistan increases by over 70% ..

2 minutes ago

Information centres in merged areas to project Gov ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Surprised US Skipped ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.