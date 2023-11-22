Teenage Girl Abducted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:19 PM
Wah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) An unknown individual kidnapped a teenage girl on Wednesday within the boundaries of the Wah Cantonment Police station area.
According to Sajid Ghaffar, his 18-year-old niece was kidnapped by an unidentified individual.
In an attempt to locate the girl, police filed a complaint and started further investigation to retrieve the girl.