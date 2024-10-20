Open Menu

Teenage Girl Abducted; 3 Arrested For Assaulting Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Teenage girl abducted; 3 arrested for assaulting woman

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A teenage girl was abducted and three men were arrested for assaulting a married woman in separate incidents within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police on Saturday.

According to police sources, a woman reported that her 18-year-old daughter was taken by a man named Saqib Hussain, a resident of Haripur while she was working as a housemaid.

In another incident, a mother of three from Khawajanagar claimed that her husband has been incarcerated in Attock Jail for the past two years.

She stated that while she was asleep with her children, three men entered her home, attempted to take over the upper portion of the house and assaulted her when she resisted, tearing her clothing in the process.

Police later located the suspects and arrested them.

