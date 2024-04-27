Teenage girl abducted in Hassanabdal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A teenager was kidnapped within the boundaries of the Hassanabdal Police Station on Friday. According to police sources, three people kidnapped Tamoiur Khan's 20-year-old sister, who lives in Mohallah Punjbian. After filing a case, the police started looking into it more.

