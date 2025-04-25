Teenage girl abducted in Hassanabdal

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A 17-year-old girl was abducted by unknown persons from village Kohliya in Hassanabdal on Thursday. According to the girl's father, Hanif Shah, the incident occurred while his family was sleeping in their house.

The police have registered an abduction case and launched a search operation to recover the girl.

