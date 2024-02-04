Teenage Girl Abducted In Wah
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A teenage college girl was abducted by unknown persons in the Wah Saddar Police station area on Sunday, police sources said.
Jabir Ali has reported to the police that his 17-year-old daughter went to college, where she was abducted by unknown persons.
Wah Saddar Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AFC visits various markets to review the prices and stocks3 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan always supports Kashmiris’ right to self-determination’4 minutes ago
-
DC directs crackdown on alms seekers in capital4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan will continue support of Kashmiri brethren for right of self-determination: Domki4 minutes ago
-
CS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police visit Kohat district4 minutes ago
-
28 personnel injured in collision between truck and police bus in Buner4 minutes ago
-
Workers of PTI, PPP, PML-N, JI, joining convey of candidate Talha Mahmood for NA 1 Chitral14 minutes ago
-
Voters of Larkana to exercise right of two of NA, four PS seats on polling day24 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur directs to ensure peaceful conduct of general elections 202424 minutes ago
-
Election activities in NA- 200, PS-24 gain momentum24 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Kashmir day across northern Sindh53 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs to clear snow in Galyat, Thandyani during elections53 minutes ago