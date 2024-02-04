Teenage girl abducted in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A teenage college girl was abducted by unknown persons in the Wah Saddar Police station area on Sunday, police sources said.

Jabir Ali has reported to the police that his 17-year-old daughter went to college, where she was abducted by unknown persons.

Wah Saddar Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

