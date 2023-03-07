Teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt

A teenage girl was abducted in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Tuesday, police sources said

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A teenage girl was abducted in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Tuesday, police sources said.

According to the sources, Muhammad Nazkat reported to the police that his teenage daughter was going to her relatives' house when unknown persons abducted her.

Respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.