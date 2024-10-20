Open Menu

Teenage Girl Abducted In Wah Cantt

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A 15-year-old girl was abducted in the limits of the Wah Saddar Police station on Sunday.

According to the report filed by the victim's father, Ghulam Shabbair, the teenager had left her house when she was kidnapped by unknown individuals.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against the unidentified abductors and have launched an investigation to trace the whereabouts of the missing girl.

Authorities are currently working to identify the perpetrators and safely recover the victim.

