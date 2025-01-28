Open Menu

Teenage Girl Abducted In Wah Cantt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A teenage girl was abducted by unknown persons in the limits of the Taxila Police Station on Tuesday.

Muhammad Daud has reported to the police that his 16-year-old daughter was going to see some relatives when she was abducted by unknown persons.

Police registered an abduction case and launched a hunt to trace the abducted girl.

