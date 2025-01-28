Teenage Girl Abducted In Wah Cantt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A teenage girl was abducted by unknown persons in the limits of the Taxila Police Station on Tuesday.
Muhammad Daud has reported to the police that his 16-year-old daughter was going to see some relatives when she was abducted by unknown persons.
Police registered an abduction case and launched a hunt to trace the abducted girl.
APP/ajq/378
