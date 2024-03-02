Teenage Girl Abducted in Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:19 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) A teenage girl was abducted by an unknown person in the limits of the Taxila Police Station on Saturday.
Imran has reported to the police that his teenage niece was going to a relative's house when an unknown person abducted her. Police registered a case against the unknown abductor and launched a search operation to haunt and trace the accused.
